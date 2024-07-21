Previous
Full moon in the city by haskar
Full moon in the city

It was very cloudy. And suddenly the clouds disappeared and HE appeared. And the city is still in a hurry.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

haskar

Dianne ace
I love all the abstract colours and of course, the moon too.
July 22nd, 2024  
