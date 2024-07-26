Sign up
Previous
Photo 2614
Old cottage
Sorry, I'm a little distracted. My son is coming over for the weekend.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3199
photos
254
followers
225
following
716% complete
2607
2608
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
20th July 2024 7:19pm
Public
on the
Trending
page
b&w
,
wood
,
textures
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great textures of the decaying woodwork !!
Enjoy your family weekend !
July 27th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I really like this, the textures and the edit.
July 27th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that'll be lovely! Enjoy the time spent with him.
July 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of these shapes and textures with lovely light and framing. Enjoy your family time.
July 27th, 2024
