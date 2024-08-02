Sign up
Previous
Photo 2621
An attic apartment
This is a reflection in the display window behind which the handheld fan was placed.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3208
photos
251
followers
222
following
718% complete
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
2nd August 2024 6:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflection
,
city
Diana
ace
such an interesting image, good that you explained it.
August 3rd, 2024
