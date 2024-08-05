Sign up
Photo 2624
Photo 2624
After rain
It rained a little. Not much, but it's a relief. The chicory flower only opens in the sun. I don't know why it didn't close before the rain, but it looks so sweet.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
1
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3214
photos
251
followers
222
following
2617
2618
2619
2620
2621
2622
2623
2624
2621
474
2622
475
2623
476
477
2624
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th August 2024 1:51pm
plant
,
flower
,
rain
,
close-up
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous bloom and droplets.
August 6th, 2024
