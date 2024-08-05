Previous
After rain by haskar
Photo 2624

After rain

It rained a little. Not much, but it's a relief. The chicory flower only opens in the sun. I don't know why it didn't close before the rain, but it looks so sweet.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

haskar

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this gorgeous bloom and droplets.
August 6th, 2024  
