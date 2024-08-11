Sign up
Photo 2630
A discreet glance
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3226
photos
249
followers
222
following
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
480
2627
481
2628
2629
482
2630
483
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
11th August 2024 1:56pm
Tags
animal
,
close-up
,
zoo
Diana
ace
That face, what a wonderful capture of this gorgeous animal! They can be so hilarious, I love them.
August 12th, 2024
