The magic of lights

We have another heatwave. It is nice and safe to go for a walk only in the evening. At the fountain I noticed a little boy riding a four-wheeled bike on the water. Such a ride was a challenge for him because he often could not move from a standstill. He was very excited and focused on the ride. And I practiced panning a bit by changing the camera settings. This shot surprised me a lot and I liked it immediately.