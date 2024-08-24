Previous
The sulphur shelf by haskar
The sulphur shelf

Taken in an oak forest the day after rainfall. Young specimens are edible but I don't pick them.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

haskar

Issi Bannerman ace
How beautiful with that golden glow!
August 26th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How very beautiful
August 26th, 2024  
