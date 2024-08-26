Previous
on the pond by haskar
Photo 2645

on the pond

This pond in the park belonged to the ducks. I liked how they used the sculpture.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

haskar

Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful and peaceful scene. I love the duck on the lap!
August 27th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
The ducks have certainly adopted the sculpture
August 27th, 2024  
