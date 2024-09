The Last Rose Of Summer

Today is the last day of summer. On this day I try to take a portrait of that last rose of summer. I have quite a few of them already. It is taken through the leaves. And it is so beautifully imperfect.



It started with a poem by Thomas Moore "The Last Rose of Summer" in 1805 written to an Irish melody. And then there were many versions of that song. And it still works. At least on me.