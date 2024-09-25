Previous
Morning drying by haskar
Photo 2675

Morning drying

25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Simply gorgeous fav!
September 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightful ! - all those strings of pearls , and the weaver just hanging there ! fav
September 25th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Superb
September 25th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Yes very pearl like. Spider needs a rest.
September 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Amazing!
September 25th, 2024  
