Photo 2675
Morning drying
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Taken
25th September 2024 8:47am
Tags
spider
close-up
dew
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Simply gorgeous fav!
September 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightful ! - all those strings of pearls , and the weaver just hanging there ! fav
September 25th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Superb
September 25th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Yes very pearl like. Spider needs a rest.
September 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Amazing!
September 25th, 2024
