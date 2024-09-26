Sign up
Previous
Photo 2676
A morning dew
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
6
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3297
photos
248
followers
218
following
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2672
2673
2674
106
2675
107
2676
108
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
26th September 2024 7:36am
close-up
,
dew
Corinne C
ace
So delicate!
September 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Delightful ! fav
September 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a lovely shot!
September 26th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's so good!
September 26th, 2024
Barb
ace
Utterly sublime!
September 26th, 2024
Wendy Stout
ace
Great shot
September 26th, 2024
