Gothic entrance gate in Sandomierz by haskar
Gothic entrance gate in Sandomierz

I got up early Sunday morning to take some shots of the old town. It was the only way to see the architecture amidst the crowds of tourists.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

haskar

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful entrance!
September 30th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Love how you have taken this so we can see through the archway
September 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful composition!
September 30th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful old textures
September 30th, 2024  
