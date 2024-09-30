Previous
Abandoned and overgrown by haskar
Photo 2680

Abandoned and overgrown

One more shot from Sandomierz. I didn't have internet access yesterday.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh I particularly like this edit
September 30th, 2024  
*lynn ace
pleasing black and white photo ... nice job!
September 30th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Great in the grey tones
September 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Perfect edit for this abandoned house!
September 30th, 2024  
