Photo 2680
Abandoned and overgrown
One more shot from Sandomierz. I didn't have internet access yesterday.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
4
3
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3302
photos
245
followers
216
following
10
4
3
365
OM-5
28th September 2024 12:06pm
b&w
house
KoalaGardens🐨
oh I particularly like this edit
September 30th, 2024
*lynn
pleasing black and white photo ... nice job!
September 30th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Great in the grey tones
September 30th, 2024
Barb
Perfect edit for this abandoned house!
September 30th, 2024
