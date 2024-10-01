Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2681
Presbytery in the Cathedral in Sandomierz
This Byzantine polychrome in the Catholic church survived until our times because it was plastered. It took almost the entire previous century to remove the plaster, but today we can enjoy the beauty of these paintings.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3303
photos
245
followers
216
following
734% complete
View this month »
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
Latest from all albums
2676
108
2677
109
2678
2679
2680
2681
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
26th September 2024 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
pictures
Mags
ace
What beautiful detail!
October 1st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close