Previous
Presbytery in the Cathedral in Sandomierz by haskar
Photo 2681

Presbytery in the Cathedral in Sandomierz

This Byzantine polychrome in the Catholic church survived until our times because it was plastered. It took almost the entire previous century to remove the plaster, but today we can enjoy the beauty of these paintings.
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
734% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
What beautiful detail!
October 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise