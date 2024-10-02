Previous
Red pompoms by haskar
Photo 2682

Red pompoms

Autumn Asters. Playing with Depth of Field.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
734% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Love the softness and tones, easy fav!!!!
October 2nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Beautifully taken! I, too love the softness
October 2nd, 2024  
Heather ace
Really beautiful with the one flower in focus and your soft dof! Lovely colours too! Fav
October 2nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Just gorgeous
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise