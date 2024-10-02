Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2682
Red pompoms
Autumn Asters. Playing with Depth of Field.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3304
photos
245
followers
216
following
734% complete
View this month »
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
Latest from all albums
108
2677
109
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
2nd October 2024 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
autumn
,
colour
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the softness and tones, easy fav!!!!
October 2nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Beautifully taken! I, too love the softness
October 2nd, 2024
Heather
ace
Really beautiful with the one flower in focus and your soft dof! Lovely colours too! Fav
October 2nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Just gorgeous
October 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close