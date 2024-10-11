Previous
Tricolor leaves by haskar
Tricolor leaves

After the drought, we don't have much color. It's more of a wilt than a color change.
haskar

Dorothy ace
Pretty against that blue background!
October 11th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely. Such colours and light.
October 11th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Show details and change quite well.
October 11th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Lovely how they are backlit, yet the background is dark and it sets them off so well to allow us to see the colors and shapes.
October 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
You really are a master of this type of image - it's just gorgeous.
October 11th, 2024  
