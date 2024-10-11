Sign up
Photo 2691
Tricolor leaves
After the drought, we don't have much color. It's more of a wilt than a color change.
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3315
photos
245
followers
216
following
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
11th October 2024 2:32pm
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
shape
,
colour
Dorothy
ace
Pretty against that blue background!
October 11th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely. Such colours and light.
October 11th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Show details and change quite well.
October 11th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Lovely how they are backlit, yet the background is dark and it sets them off so well to allow us to see the colors and shapes.
October 11th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
You really are a master of this type of image - it's just gorgeous.
October 11th, 2024
365 Project
close