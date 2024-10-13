Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2693
Probably the last green day
Today was a very rainy day and the green in the park was shimmering with all its shades. It was a wonderful walk in pleasant company.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3317
photos
245
followers
216
following
737% complete
View this month »
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
Latest from all albums
2688
110
2689
2690
111
2691
2692
2693
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
13th October 2024 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
park
,
autumn
Wendy
ace
Lovely, peaceful shot. The reflections in the water are so spectacular. It is as if you are walking in a painting.
October 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
October 13th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so many great shades of green
October 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh what beautiful green shades and reflections.
October 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close