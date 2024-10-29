Previous
Twisted petals by haskar
Twisted petals

I was a bit surprised to see these asters. They normally have straight petals, but they were so twisted. I think it's the result of night frosts.
haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Rob Z
So very different - so very fascinating.
October 29th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
lovely
October 29th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy
Lovely!
October 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
October 29th, 2024  
Wendy
Very interesting. Nice shot.
October 29th, 2024  
Maggiemae
Really rather beautiful. A gorgeous colour!
October 29th, 2024  
Lesley
Superb detail of this pretty flowers
October 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Cute all foldedup
October 29th, 2024  
Carolinesdreams
Maybe they will open out further. I love the tones and focus in this photo, very dreamy as well as those gorgeous colours.
October 29th, 2024  
