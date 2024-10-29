Sign up
Previous
Photo 2706
Twisted petals
I was a bit surprised to see these asters. They normally have straight petals, but they were so twisted. I think it's the result of night frosts.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
9
7
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3330
photos
244
followers
215
following
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
Views
16
Comments
9
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th October 2024 11:37am
flower
close-up
colour
Rob Z
ace
So very different - so very fascinating.
October 29th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
October 29th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
October 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 29th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Very interesting. Nice shot.
October 29th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Really rather beautiful. A gorgeous colour!
October 29th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Superb detail of this pretty flowers
October 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute all foldedup
October 29th, 2024
Carolinesdreams
ace
Maybe they will open out further. I love the tones and focus in this photo, very dreamy as well as those gorgeous colours.
October 29th, 2024
