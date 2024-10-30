Sign up
Previous
Photo 2707
Autumn in the park
I went to the park today to take a few more autumn shots. The weather is supposed to change significantly from tomorrow. Is this the end of the golden autumn?
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
5
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3331
photos
244
followers
215
following
741% complete
View this month »
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
30th October 2024 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
colour
,
dof
,
pov
Rob Z
ace
So beautifully shown.
October 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful colors and light
October 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful color and DOF.
October 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like the leaves are coming to an end, but still gorgeous
October 30th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Another lovely shot
October 30th, 2024
