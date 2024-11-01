Sign up
Previous
Photo 2709
All Saints' Day
In Poland there is no Halloween, only All Saints' Day. We celebrate it sadly, we remember the dead and meet in cemeteries the living and the dead.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
Tags
night
,
light
,
cemetery
gloria jones
ace
Looks super on black
November 1st, 2024
JackieR
ace
Remembrance of lost ones can bring a smile with happy memories. A beautiful photo, and I'm glad you don't have the commercialised, orange tatt popularised here!!
November 1st, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Very atmospheric. Great night capture.
November 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful lights!
November 1st, 2024
