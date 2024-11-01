Previous
All Saints' Day by haskar
All Saints' Day

In Poland there is no Halloween, only All Saints' Day. We celebrate it sadly, we remember the dead and meet in cemeteries the living and the dead.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
gloria jones ace
Looks super on black
November 1st, 2024  
JackieR ace
Remembrance of lost ones can bring a smile with happy memories. A beautiful photo, and I'm glad you don't have the commercialised, orange tatt popularised here!!
November 1st, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Very atmospheric. Great night capture.
November 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful lights!
November 1st, 2024  
