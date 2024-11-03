Sign up
Previous
Photo 2711
The birch grove
This is a small ICM taken on a cloudy day. The camera movement occurred with minimal delay.
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
autumn
,
forest
,
icm
Beautiful and mysterious!
November 5th, 2024
Great painterly look
November 5th, 2024
Nice one!
November 5th, 2024
