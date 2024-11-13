Sign up
Previous
Photo 2721
Autumn leaves
This sight surprised me a bit. The leaves of the chestnut tree had withered and fallen off long ago. Here, I suddenly came across such a beautiful specimen.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
2
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
13th November 2024 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
colour
Wendy
ace
Because they were expecting you :-) Perfect dof and pov. I'm betting it goes to all the pages within a week. Excellent. Have you ever tried to publish? I'd buy your book in a heartbeat.
November 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
With such a gorgeous colour combo...
November 13th, 2024
