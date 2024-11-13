Previous
Autumn leaves by haskar
Autumn leaves

This sight surprised me a bit. The leaves of the chestnut tree had withered and fallen off long ago. Here, I suddenly came across such a beautiful specimen.
13th November 2024

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Wendy
Because they were expecting you :-) Perfect dof and pov. I'm betting it goes to all the pages within a week. Excellent. Have you ever tried to publish? I'd buy your book in a heartbeat.
November 13th, 2024  
Rob Z
With such a gorgeous colour combo...
November 13th, 2024  
