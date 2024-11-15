Previous
The roses continue to bloom by haskar
The roses continue to bloom

It's already cold. The leaves have fallen from the trees and the roses are blooming.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Wendy ace
Late blooming roses symbolize a bright and beautiful future... I don't know if that's true. I made it up but I hope it is for you. Love this shot.
November 15th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture of the rose and rosebuds. Fav 😊
November 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How very beautifully shown.
November 15th, 2024  
