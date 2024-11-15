Sign up
Previous
Photo 2723
The roses continue to bloom
It's already cold. The leaves have fallen from the trees and the roses are blooming.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
3
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
15th November 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
autumn
,
rose
Wendy
ace
Late blooming roses symbolize a bright and beautiful future... I don't know if that's true. I made it up but I hope it is for you. Love this shot.
November 15th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture of the rose and rosebuds. Fav 😊
November 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How very beautifully shown.
November 15th, 2024
