Previous
Photo 2727
A little more color
A bit of cold has colored these hydrangea leaves beautifully.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
9
7
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3356
photos
246
followers
216
following
747% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
9
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
19th November 2024 11:02am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
leaf
,
colour
Barb
ace
Gorgeous frame-filler!
November 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
I love the colors and light!
November 19th, 2024
carol white
ace
Lovely colours and details. Fav 😊
November 19th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Wow. Beautiful capture of the patterns and colors.
November 19th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Fall in it's finest.
November 19th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
A beauty, love the colour and light
November 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beutiful
November 19th, 2024
*lynn
ace
great light, nice composition and so pretty
November 19th, 2024
