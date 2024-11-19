Previous
A little more color by haskar
Photo 2727

A little more color

A bit of cold has colored these hydrangea leaves beautifully.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Gorgeous frame-filler!
November 19th, 2024  
I love the colors and light!
November 19th, 2024  
Lovely colours and details. Fav 😊
November 19th, 2024  
Wow. Beautiful capture of the patterns and colors.
November 19th, 2024  
Fall in it's finest.
November 19th, 2024  
A beauty, love the colour and light
November 19th, 2024  
So beautiful !
November 19th, 2024  
Beutiful
November 19th, 2024  
great light, nice composition and so pretty
November 19th, 2024  
