Photo 2728
It's time to start the feeding season
These feeders are placed so that only small birds the size of a sparrow can get to the treats. Pigeons, however, try to get some of the seeds. Eventually, they may scavenge leftovers from the lawn.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
20th November 2024 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
city
,
pigeon
,
behavior
