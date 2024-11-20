Previous
It's time to start the feeding season by haskar
It's time to start the feeding season

These feeders are placed so that only small birds the size of a sparrow can get to the treats. Pigeons, however, try to get some of the seeds. Eventually, they may scavenge leftovers from the lawn.
haskar

