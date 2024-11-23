Previous
Under a blanket of snow by haskar
Under a blanket of snow

I wanted to remove the farther leaf but it was frozen.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

haskar

Rob Z ace
What a simply marvellous natural composition. The height of the leaf gives a lovely extension and also adds a lovely sense of scale. I just love the ice on the mushrooms too. So wonderful.
November 23rd, 2024  
ajisaac
This is an amazing & beautiful capture. The frozen particles on top the mushroom caps are delightful. Wonderfully snapped & a big fav.
November 23rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the ice crystals surrounding the golden mushrooms
November 23rd, 2024  
