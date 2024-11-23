Sign up
Photo 2731
Under a blanket of snow
I wanted to remove the farther leaf but it was frozen.
23rd November 2024
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
23rd November 2024 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
mushroom
,
close-up
Rob Z
ace
What a simply marvellous natural composition. The height of the leaf gives a lovely extension and also adds a lovely sense of scale. I just love the ice on the mushrooms too. So wonderful.
November 23rd, 2024
ajisaac
This is an amazing & beautiful capture. The frozen particles on top the mushroom caps are delightful. Wonderfully snapped & a big fav.
November 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the ice crystals surrounding the golden mushrooms
November 23rd, 2024
