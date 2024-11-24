Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2732
In a row
The shot was taken two days ago when there was some snow. These are the stakes that reinforce the edge of the pond.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3363
photos
248
followers
216
following
748% complete
View this month »
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
Latest from all albums
2727
2728
117
2729
2730
118
2731
2732
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
22nd November 2024 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflection
,
winter
,
row
Carolinesdreams
ace
An art piece. How beautiful, serene and cold it looks.
November 24th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely capture of the ripples and the snow.
November 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely I love the abstract look
November 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close