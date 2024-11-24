Previous
In a row by haskar
In a row

The shot was taken two days ago when there was some snow. These are the stakes that reinforce the edge of the pond.
haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Carolinesdreams ace
An art piece. How beautiful, serene and cold it looks.
November 24th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely capture of the ripples and the snow.
November 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely I love the abstract look
November 24th, 2024  
