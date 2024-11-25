Previous
Evening flights by haskar
Evening flights

After a few days of winter, we have a return of warmth. I managed to catch these flying mayflies in the setting light.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

haskar

Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing beauty
November 25th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, fantastic!
November 25th, 2024  
Sue Schaar
Nice capture
November 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
Really lovely seen against black!
November 25th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such pretty lighting.
November 25th, 2024  
