Previous
Photo 2733
Evening flights
After a few days of winter, we have a return of warmth. I managed to catch these flying mayflies in the setting light.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
5
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3364
photos
249
followers
216
following
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2728
117
2729
2730
118
2731
2732
2733
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
25th November 2024 2:43pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
light
,
insect
,
movement
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing beauty
November 25th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, fantastic!
November 25th, 2024
Sue Schaar
Nice capture
November 25th, 2024
Barb
ace
Really lovely seen against black!
November 25th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such pretty lighting.
November 25th, 2024
