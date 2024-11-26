Previous
threesome by haskar
Photo 2734

threesome

These pelicans positioned themselves so well that I had to take a shot.
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
749% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

George ace
Superb!
November 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
November 26th, 2024  
Barb ace
Amazing!
November 26th, 2024  
Heather ace
A super capture! Looks great in b/w too! Fav
November 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super timing and beautifully captured ! fav
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact