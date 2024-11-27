Sign up
Previous
Photo 2735
The last leaves
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
2
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3366
photos
249
followers
216
following
749% complete
View this month »
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
Latest from all albums
2729
2730
118
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
27th November 2024 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
close-up
,
autumn
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sad to see the last to go
November 27th, 2024
carol white
ace
Nicely focused, a lovely shot. Fav 😊
November 27th, 2024
