Previous
Photo 2736
Warsaw at night
Business center. People are leaving work. In winter, the workday begins and ends when it's dark.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
1
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
28th November 2024 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
city
Rob Z
ace
Going to work in the dark and then coming home in the dark must make it seem like a long day....
November 28th, 2024
