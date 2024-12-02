Previous
Evening toilet by haskar
Photo 2738

Evening toilet

Two days of migraines and I still don't feel like going for a walk. But I don't have a picture either. The fact that I went for a walk today is thanks to 365. I immediately felt better.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
