Previous
Photo 2742
The Church and the Moon
The street lights have not been turned on yet, so the Church of the Most Holy Savior looks very impressive during the blue hour.
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
6
3
haskar
haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself...
6th December 2024 4:07pm
moon
church
city
blue-hour
Wylie
Beautiful light
December 6th, 2024
Islandgirl
Very nice!
December 6th, 2024
Mags
Wonderful night capture!
December 6th, 2024
Jo
This is beautiful. Fav
December 6th, 2024
Kathy
It seems to capture the last light of the day which makes the church glow.
December 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful !
December 6th, 2024
