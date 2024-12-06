Previous
The Church and the Moon by haskar
Photo 2742

The Church and the Moon

The street lights have not been turned on yet, so the Church of the Most Holy Savior looks very impressive during the blue hour.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Beautiful light
December 6th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Very nice!
December 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful night capture!
December 6th, 2024  
Jo ace
This is beautiful. Fav
December 6th, 2024  
Kathy ace
It seems to capture the last light of the day which makes the church glow.
December 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact