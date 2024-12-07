Sign up
Previous
Photo 2743
Christmas illumination
Yesterday the Christmas illuminations were turned on. Here I played with a double exposure.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
5
8
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3374
photos
247
followers
215
following
751% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
7th December 2024 8:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
festive
,
double-exposition
Rob Z
ace
A very beautiful result.
December 7th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Fabulous!
December 7th, 2024
KV
ace
Love the results!
December 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful ! fav
December 7th, 2024
Kate
ace
Well played!
December 7th, 2024
