Previous
Christmas illumination by haskar
Photo 2743

Christmas illumination

Yesterday the Christmas illuminations were turned on. Here I played with a double exposure.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
751% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
A very beautiful result.
December 7th, 2024  
L. H. ace
Fabulous!
December 7th, 2024  
KV ace
Love the results!
December 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful ! fav
December 7th, 2024  
Kate ace
Well played!
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact