Previous
Photo 2745
An old cemetery wall
I think it needs renovation
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
6
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
3377
photos
247
followers
215
following
Views
23
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
9th December 2024 12:25pm
Tags
b&w
,
wall
,
textures
Jo
ace
Interesting textures
December 9th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
B & Wreally suits the subject
December 9th, 2024
carol white
ace
Great find and textures. Fav 😊
December 9th, 2024
Hazel
ace
Good in mono!
December 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
So many great textures! I like the slight sepia tone to it.
December 9th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Super textures and tones it’s in need of some TLC!
December 9th, 2024
