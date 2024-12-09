Previous
An old cemetery wall by haskar
An old cemetery wall

I think it needs renovation
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Jo ace
Interesting textures
December 9th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
B & Wreally suits the subject
December 9th, 2024  
carol white ace
Great find and textures. Fav 😊
December 9th, 2024  
Hazel ace
Good in mono!
December 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
So many great textures! I like the slight sepia tone to it.
December 9th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Super textures and tones it’s in need of some TLC!
December 9th, 2024  
