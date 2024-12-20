Previous
Barn with a blue roof by haskar
Photo 2755

Barn with a blue roof

I intended to edit this shot in monochrome, but the roof was so intriguing that I left it in color.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
754% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
💙🤍💙
December 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Oh! Superb textures, patterns and tones!
December 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It has such a wonderful combination of colours - both within the roof and between the rood and the walls..
December 19th, 2024  
Andy Oz ace
I do love B&W, but think this looks great in colour. Good decision!
December 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact