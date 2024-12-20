Sign up
Photo 2755
Barn with a blue roof
I intended to edit this shot in monochrome, but the roof was so intriguing that I left it in color.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
5
4
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3387
photos
248
followers
216
following
754% complete
View this month »
Tags
barn
,
texture
,
line
Wendy
ace
💙🤍💙
December 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh! Superb textures, patterns and tones!
December 19th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It has such a wonderful combination of colours - both within the roof and between the rood and the walls..
December 19th, 2024
Andy Oz
ace
I do love B&W, but think this looks great in colour. Good decision!
December 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 19th, 2024
