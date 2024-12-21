Sign up
Previous
Photo 2757
Winter mushrooms
Today the astronomical winter started, but we still have a warm autumn. These mushrooms covered the entire tree trunk and were very tiny.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
6
8
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3389
photos
248
followers
218
following
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
Taken
17th December 2024 11:35am
mushroom
,
close-up
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I'm in a fantasy
December 21st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Fairytale stuff
December 21st, 2024
Wendy
ace
Look how they bended so you could get the best shot. Amazing :-)
December 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet - like little fairies brollies !! fav
December 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Magical capture!
December 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
FAVtastic!
December 21st, 2024
