Winter mushrooms by haskar
Photo 2757

Winter mushrooms

Today the astronomical winter started, but we still have a warm autumn. These mushrooms covered the entire tree trunk and were very tiny.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

haskar

Christine Sztukowski
I'm in a fantasy
December 21st, 2024  
Suzanne
Fairytale stuff
December 21st, 2024  
Wendy
Look how they bended so you could get the best shot. Amazing :-)
December 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
So sweet - like little fairies brollies !! fav
December 21st, 2024  
Mags
Magical capture!
December 21st, 2024  
gloria jones
FAVtastic!
December 21st, 2024  
