Previous
Photo 2759
A Straw Angel
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
5
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3391
photos
248
followers
218
following
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
23rd December 2024 9:45pm
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
christmas
,
ornament
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So beautiful
December 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
December 24th, 2024
Heather
ace
Beautiful! I love that it is made of natural products! Fav
December 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
She's just beautiful!
December 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 24th, 2024
