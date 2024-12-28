Sign up
Previous
Photo 2764
A city tour
Warsaw's Old Town
is a very popular place for walks, especially during the holiday season
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3396
photos
249
followers
218
following
2757
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
Tags
christmas
,
walk
,
city
gloria jones
ace
Great framing
December 28th, 2024
