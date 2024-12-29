Sign up
Photo 2765
Drops of fog
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
7
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2758
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
29th December 2024 12:01pm
Tags
winter
,
drop
,
close-up
KV
ace
Gorgeous!
December 29th, 2024
Heather
ace
Superb focus with the water droplets and your shallow dof! Fav
December 29th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Beautiful!
December 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful - super focus and dof - fav
December 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully elegant
December 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Look like a sparkly butterfly! Just gorgeous capture!
December 29th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. Beautiful capture. I love the minimalism.
December 29th, 2024
