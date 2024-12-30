Sign up
Previous
Photo 2766
The Enchanted Carriage
Christmas decorations at Castle Square in Warsaw. I liked the light reflected on the cobblestones.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
6
8
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3398
photos
249
followers
218
following
757% complete
View this month »
2759
2760
2761
2762
2763
2764
2765
2766
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
30th December 2024 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
city
,
festive
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So delightfully pretty ! fav
December 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
So beautiful, the reflections are lovely
December 30th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Enchanting
December 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Cinderella at midnight?
December 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wow! Very beautiful capture.
December 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So dreamy
December 30th, 2024
