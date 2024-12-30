Previous
The Enchanted Carriage by haskar
Photo 2766

The Enchanted Carriage

Christmas decorations at Castle Square in Warsaw. I liked the light reflected on the cobblestones.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
Beryl Lloyd ace
So delightfully pretty ! fav
December 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
So beautiful, the reflections are lovely
December 30th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Enchanting
December 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Cinderella at midnight?
December 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wow! Very beautiful capture.
December 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So dreamy
December 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
