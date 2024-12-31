Previous
Happy New Year by haskar
Photo 2767

Happy New Year

31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details

Wendy ace
Spectacular shot.
December 31st, 2024  
Heather ace
Gorgeous with the fluid flow of light and colours! Fav (and Happy New Year to you as well, Hannah!)
December 31st, 2024  
