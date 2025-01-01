Sign up
Previous
Photo 2768
A bit of color on this gloomy day.
New year, and the weather is the same as before. Gray and gloomy. I liked this flash of color in the forest. I'm a bit behind schedule, but I'm still enjoying the family visit.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
1st January 2025 3:30pm
Tags
winter
forest
colour
