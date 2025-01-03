Previous
Winter chrysanthemums by haskar
Winter chrysanthemums

These flowers were a bit frozen but still presented beautifully.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Mags
Their colors are amazing!
January 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~
Beautiful
January 3rd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Awesome colors!
January 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard
WOnderful
January 3rd, 2025  
Heather
Gorgeous colours filling your frame! So uplifting to see in winter! Fav
January 3rd, 2025  
