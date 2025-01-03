Sign up
Previous
Photo 2770
Winter chrysanthemums
These flowers were a bit frozen but still presented beautifully.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
5
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3402
photos
250
followers
218
following
758% complete
View this month »
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
3rd January 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
colour
Mags
ace
Their colors are amazing!
January 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
January 3rd, 2025
Linda Godwin
Awesome colors!
January 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
WOnderful
January 3rd, 2025
Heather
ace
Gorgeous colours filling your frame! So uplifting to see in winter! Fav
January 3rd, 2025
