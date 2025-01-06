Sign up
Previous
Photo 2773
Sunset over Warsaw
I was a bit late for the golden hour, but at least I caught the sunset. I liked the reflection of the sun's rays on the bridge's structural elements.
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
0
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
Views
8
1
365
OM-5
6th January 2025 3:06pm
bridge
reflection
sunset
river
city
