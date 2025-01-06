Previous
Sunset over Warsaw by haskar
Photo 2773

Sunset over Warsaw

I was a bit late for the golden hour, but at least I caught the sunset. I liked the reflection of the sun's rays on the bridge's structural elements.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
759% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact