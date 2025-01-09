Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2776
Winter leaves
Such cheerful leaves on this gloomy day.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3408
photos
249
followers
217
following
760% complete
View this month »
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
9th January 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
leaf
,
colour
Barb
ace
Very pretty leaves!
January 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close