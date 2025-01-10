Previous
A pretty bird by haskar
Photo 2777

A pretty bird

It was supposed to snow but instead it was rain and a very bitter wind. One another shot from the Zoo. This elegant creature lives in the Amazon Rainforest and is called the Collared torgan.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Bobbi C
What a beautiful, colorful bird.
January 10th, 2025  
Margaret Brown
Lovely capture and vivid colours
January 10th, 2025  
Mags
How splendid! Great details and color.
January 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a lovely capture of this beautiful bird !
January 10th, 2025  
Jo
Beautiful colours and a great shot
January 10th, 2025  
