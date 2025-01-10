Sign up
Previous
Photo 2777
A pretty bird
It was supposed to snow but instead it was rain and a very bitter wind. One another shot from the Zoo. This elegant creature lives in the Amazon Rainforest and is called the Collared torgan.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
5
2
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
8th January 2025 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
zoo
Bobbi C
What a beautiful, colorful bird.
January 10th, 2025
Margaret Brown
Lovely capture and vivid colours
January 10th, 2025
Mags
How splendid! Great details and color.
January 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Such a lovely capture of this beautiful bird !
January 10th, 2025
Jo
Beautiful colours and a great shot
January 10th, 2025
