Photo 2778
Two crows on a branch
We have lived to see a real winter, but in three days it is supposed to warm up.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
4
5
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3410
photos
249
followers
217
following
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
11th January 2025 10:48am
tree
,
winter
,
bird
JeannieC57
ace
Love EVERYTHING about this ! Starred !
January 11th, 2025
KV
ace
That is quite a tree. Nicely detailed.
January 11th, 2025
carol white
ace
A super capture. Fav 😊
January 11th, 2025
PrzemekM
ace
Wow!!!
January 11th, 2025
