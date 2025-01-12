Sign up
Previous
Photo 2779
Sunday in the park
It snowed in the morning and it was wonderful. Then the weather warmed up and it got really wet.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
4
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
14
4
3
365
OM-5
12th January 2025 10:58am
Public
snow
,
winter
,
park
,
people
Mags
ace
Oh what a delightful snowy scene! I'm so envious!
January 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful winter wonderland
January 12th, 2025
Joan
ace
I love the spot of red in this beautiful scene.
January 12th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Wonderful snowy scene. Would make a great card ,
January 12th, 2025
