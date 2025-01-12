Previous
Sunday in the park by haskar
Photo 2779

Sunday in the park

It snowed in the morning and it was wonderful. Then the weather warmed up and it got really wet.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

haskar

Mags ace
Oh what a delightful snowy scene! I'm so envious!
January 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful winter wonderland
January 12th, 2025  
Joan ace
I love the spot of red in this beautiful scene.
January 12th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful snowy scene. Would make a great card ,
January 12th, 2025  
