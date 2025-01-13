Sign up
Photo 2780
Noisy friends
During the snowstorm these little ones were constantly chirping. I took them a packet of seeds them, when I came home they had already eaten everything. I really like it when sparrows sing outside the window, all year round.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
12th January 2025 10:31am
Tags
winter
,
city
,
sparrow
